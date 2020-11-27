Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 27)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss why Michigan basketball's season-opening win was so impressive, preview Michigan football's game against Penn State, pick college football games for this weekend and more.
RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State
RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State
