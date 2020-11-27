 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Why Michigan Basketball's Win Was Impressive, Football vs. PSU Preview
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 27)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss why Michigan basketball's season-opening win was so impressive, preview Michigan football's game against Penn State, pick college football games for this weekend and more.

RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State

RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-2 against Penn State's James Franklin.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-2 against Penn State's James Franklin. (USA Today Sports Images)

