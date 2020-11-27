That road goes through Ohio State these days, of course (and again, let's be honest — through Ann Arbor in even years). PSU had played the Buckeyes tough a few times after getting the gift from the special teams gods in a 2016 upset that gave them the Big Ten title, but that wasn’t good enough for Franklin.

“We have to find a way to go in a direction we haven't been before,” Franklin told reporters. “What are we doing to differentiate ourselves to scratch, claw and chase the people that we're trying to chase? ... [To get] where we want to go, we have to practice at a level that nobody has seen before.”

They’ve won the occasional conference title here and there, including a flukish (again — let’s be honest) championship in 2016, but certainly haven’t achieved the dominance the fan base expected when the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993.

In the spring of 2017, Penn State head coach James Franklin made it a point to tell the world how “better” wasn’t good enough at PSU — that being among the upper echelon of Big Ten programs simply wasn’t good enough in Happy Valley.

“The reality is that we’ve gone from an average football team to a good football team to a great football team, and we’ve worked really hard to do those things,” he said after his team blew a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Buckeyes. “But we’re not an elite football team yet.

“As hard as we have worked to go from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled. It’s going to be just as hard to get there. Scratch and claw and fight. Right now, we’re comfortable being great. I’m going to make sure that everybody in my program, including myself, is very uncomfortable. Because you only grow in life when you’re uncomfortable.”

He proved prophetic. The Nittany Lions and their fan base are as uncomfortable as an offensive lineman in a smart car these days, sitting 0-5 for the first time in school history. Franklin’s preseason top 10 team seems disjointed and lacking chemistry.

In that sense, and with the injury issues, they’re much like Michigan (2-3) this year. That’s one of the reasons the Fox ‘Big Noon’ game passed on this year’s annual tilt. Word has it there was a dice game to see who had to pick it up, with ABC the “winner” to show the “Questionable Culture Bowl” regionally after the Hallmark Channel passed.

There’s still talent on both of these teams. We’ll find out Saturday who wants it more … or less.

Austin Fox was once again our staff picks loser after predicting a Michigan loss in Piscataway last week. Like PSU, he’s on track for THE historically bad season in our staff predictions contest.

This week’s winner receives the right to decide whether we should allow him to continue to participate, putting the pressure squarely on him this week.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: This Michigan team has not played well at home in its mausoleum of a stadium, showing all the energy of a line worker on his way to his initial graveyard shift after a two-week vacation. We like what redshirt frosh Cade McNamara showed at quarterback last week, but this Penn State defense will challenge him. And, frankly, it’s the defense we’re most worried about.

Michigan really doesn’t force turnovers. PSU protects the ball and gets its first win. Penn State 30, Michigan 27

JOHN BORTON: A 3-3 record may not sound like much. Then again, it all depends on your perspective. An 0-5 squad would trade its Joe Pa statue for a win right now. It won’t get this one, thanks in large part to Cade on Parade, Pt. II. Michigan 35, Penn State 27

AUSTIN FOX: There is finally some reenergized enthusiasm surrounding this Michigan football team, all thanks to Cade McNamara and the way he played last Saturday. It’s fair to actually expect the offense to score each time they take the field again, which is something we haven’t been able to say in a while. Was McNamara somewhat of a one-hit wonder at Rutgers, or is he the real deal? This feels like the latter. Penn State isn’t as bad as its 0-5 record shows though, and Michigan certainly isn’t good enough to blow anybody in the Big Ten out right now. This one remains tight through. Michigan 34, Penn State 27

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Michigan just might have found its quarterback. It also has a slightly healthier roster and more to play for. The hits will keep on coming for James Franklin, who is also dealing with some off-field controversy this year.

Michigan 31, Penn State 30

DOUG KARSCH: ​Penn State has a turnover problem. But you can find some positive trends for this Penn State team. They are 5th in rushing D, 4th in passing D in the B1G. They are also 120th in the nation in turnover margin at -6. Michigan needs to force that trend to continue. If they don't ... the Wolverines are in trouble. The good news is, RS Freshman QB Cade McNamera gets tested against a better defense and we will get a further sense of how good this kid may be. A late Penn State turnover seals the deal. Michigan 28, Penn State 27

DOUG SKENE: Penn State has never been 0-5 and they’ve looked pretty bad racking up those 5 losses. Michigan found a quarterback that can find success in this offensive scheme. Should be win #3 for Michigan, right? Let’s hope for another solid outing for Macnamara and more of Haskins at RB. Michigan 38, Penn State 35

DREW HALLETT: The 2020 season has been a nightmare for Michigan but even more so for Penn State. The Nittany Lions were ranked eighth in the AP poll prior to their first contest. They are now 0-5, and players are dropping like flies. One of their biggest issues has been how they dig themselves a hole to start their games. They have been outscored, 117-33, in the first half this season, which means they have an average scoring margin of minus-16.8 points in the first half. Yikes.

Behind Cade McNamara and Hassan Haskins, Michigan will jump out to a multi-score lead at halftime, and although Penn State will give the Wolverines a scare in the second half, Michigan will hold on to get back to .500 for the season and keep PSU winless. Michigan 34, Penn State 28