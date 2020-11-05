The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox quickly recap Michigan football's loss to Michigan State from last week, before turning the page to Indiana, previewing the matchup between the Wolverines and the Hoosiers this Saturday. They then give their Big Ten power rankings, pick college football games from across the country and more.

