Published Jan 2, 2025
Makari Paige says goodbye to Michigan, enters NFL Draft
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

With his Michigan career officially over, Makari Paige has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Paige contributed in all five seasons in Ann Arbor, going back to the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

After being thrown to the wolves in a way as a freshman, Paige worked his way back up in the 2021 season. By 2022, he was a starter again in the secondary and a fixture for Michigan's Big Ten Championship teams and the National Championship team in 2023.

Paige was named a team captain for the 2024 season.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky