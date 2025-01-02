Makari Paige says goodbye to Michigan, enters NFL Draft

With his Michigan career officially over, Makari Paige has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

Paige contributed in all five seasons in Ann Arbor, going back to the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

After being thrown to the wolves in a way as a freshman, Paige worked his way back up in the 2021 season. By 2022, he was a starter again in the secondary and a fixture for Michigan's Big Ten Championship teams and the National Championship team in 2023.

Paige was named a team captain for the 2024 season.