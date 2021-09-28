Mammoth 300-Pound DT Kenneth Grant Commits To Michigan

Michigan has scored a monster land on the recruiting trail — literally. Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, one of the most important targets of the 2022 cycle, gave the Wolverines a verbal commitment today. Grant picked Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and others.

"Coach Nua tells me that I’m the perfect fit for the defense and that I can eat up a lot of space," Grant said. "I just like Michigan overall.” Grant made two visits to Michigan this summer and returned for his official visit on Sept. 11 when the Wolverines picked up a huge win over Washington. All three visits played a key role in helping secure his commitment. “They showed me a lot of hospitality,” Grant said. “It was a really good visit. My mom really liked it, too. She liked the academics a lot. She was also impressed with the area and the people. I saw pretty much everything. I like everything as a whole at Michigan.”