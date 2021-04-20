“Recruiting has been pretty good,” Grant said. “It’s not too hectic. Most schools I’m talking to right now are trying to figure out dates for June official visits. Some schools I’ve already been to, I might do unofficial visits with. I’m still planning out everything.”

Michigan offered Grant last month and has been making a hard push for him over the last several weeks.

In fact, Grant has been on a couple of virtual visits and has also had the opportunity to speak to the entire Michigan coaching staff over Zoom.