 Mammoth 300-Pound DT Kenneth Grant Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Shaun Nua
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 07:00:00 -0500') }}

Mammoth 300-Pound DT Kenneth Grant Talks Michigan, Shaun Nua

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Kenneth Grant has been busy this offseason.

The three-star defensive tackle out of Merrillville (Ind.) High is taking part in track, going through football workouts and juggling the recruiting process.

With the dead period coming to an end in June, Grant knows recruiting is about to take centerstage. While he hasn’t mapped out any official visits just yet, he is in the process of setting up some dates.

“Recruiting has been pretty good,” Grant said. “It’s not too hectic. Most schools I’m talking to right now are trying to figure out dates for June official visits. Some schools I’ve already been to, I might do unofficial visits with. I’m still planning out everything.”

Michigan offered Grant last month and has been making a hard push for him over the last several weeks.

In fact, Grant has been on a couple of virtual visits and has also had the opportunity to speak to the entire Michigan coaching staff over Zoom.

