Mammoth 300-Pound DT Tawfiq Thomas Ready For Michigan Official Visit
Michigan is set to host a number of key targets this weekend, including Tawfiq Thomas.
The three-star 2022 defensive tackle out of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither is ready to get his first in-depth look at the Michigan program and can’t wait to enjoy his official visit.
“The Zoom meetings have been great, and I know the facilities are awesome,” Thomas said. “I just want to see the culture. I know it gets cold in Michigan, but I really want to see it. Coach (Shaun) Nua has told me a lot of great things about Michigan. I can’t wait to meet him in person.”
Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua has made Thomas one of his priority targets at nose. Nua and Thomas have had several film sessions over Zoom going into the visit.
Those sessions have brought Nua and Thomas closer as the two have continued to build up a strong relationship.
