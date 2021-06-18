Mammoth 300-Pound DT Tawfiq Thomas Ready For Michigan Official Visit

Michigan is set to host a number of key targets this weekend, including Tawfiq Thomas.

The three-star 2022 defensive tackle out of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither is ready to get his first in-depth look at the Michigan program and can’t wait to enjoy his official visit.

“The Zoom meetings have been great, and I know the facilities are awesome,” Thomas said. “I just want to see the culture. I know it gets cold in Michigan, but I really want to see it. Coach (Shaun) Nua has told me a lot of great things about Michigan. I can’t wait to meet him in person.”