“I believe in him and his ability to lead this team to great success,” Manuel said. “He understands that and believes that, as well, wants that as well as a former captain, former quarterback here. He knows exactly the expectation of Michigan and Michigan football and the things that are expected in terms of success.

He and Harbaugh had “great conversations,” he said, and are on the same page with the direction of the program.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh returns for a seventh year with a new contract, one negotiated for weeks before he and athletic director Warde Manuel found common ground. Manuel said Saturday on the In The Trenches Podcast with Jon Jansen he was “very happy” with Harbaugh’s contract extension and looking forward to spring ball and the upcoming season.

He feels good about capturing titles and winning rivalry games under Harbaugh, he added, and notes those are the goals.

“The goal here is to win those rivalry games and to win the Big Ten. That is not going to change,” he said “That quest continues. I belief in this staff, in Jim as leader of this program and the staff he’s put together. We need to continue to have that focus … in the weight room, spring ball offseason workouts, and then when we come into fall and make sure we are putting them and coaching them to be in the right positions to win.”

Talent development is key in that, of course, and that’s an area that’s been lacking. Several Wolverines have played their best ball recently after leaving the program, and something seems to have been missing.

“Ultimately, it also goes to how well they develop and how well they advance that talent and grow in their success on the field of play,” Manuel continued. “We play some tremendous opponents in the Big Ten that are also talented.

“The difference in wins and losses is how well somebody is able to use their talent against somebody else. How well are you at that minutia? How well have you been taught those little things that make a big difference in a game in terms of success? Those are the things I’m looking for out of all our coaches … have that mentality as we face any opponent that we are prepared, developed, know what need to do when we put these young men in football in the right position to win.”

Harbaugh took steps toward that end by revamping his staff. Though the offense struggled mightily in 2020 and has been inconsistent (at best) over the last several years, Manuel hinted the changes were especially necessary on defense.

He loves the staff changes because Harbaugh loves them, he insisted.

“I really like the staff we have. I think Mike Macdonald being added on the defensive coordinator side will have a different look to our defense,” he continued. “The additions of George Helow and Maurice Linguist on the defensive side bring a great and different experience, and that’s what you need.

“We struggled this year. We have struggled in bigger game with our defensive philosophy and the way we approach it. I think our fans are going to see us play a different style of defense and have the ability to have multiple ways to attack an offense … I’m looking forward to that aspect of it."

On the offensive side, he added, he was obviously very familiar with running backs coach Mike Hart and wide receivers coach Ronald Bellamy having been here as an administrator when they played. He and Bellamy both hail from New Orleans, so they know each other well.

Both are considered younger, up-and-comers in the profession much like Macdonald and Helow. But there was no concerted effort to “get younger” on staff, Manuel said.

“I think they are great additions to a staff that was already solid. With Jim now solidifying and taking over the quarterback position, you can’t ask for somebody better given his success here as a quarterback and his longevity and success in the NFL, his tutelage of other quarterbacks along his coaching career,” Manuel said. “He’s one of the best in the business and coaching that position.

“I don’t think we set out and said we need to be younger. We said we wanted some of the best in the business. Look at some of the commentary about the coaching we’re bringing in … it’s up-and-comers, stars in the making. Those are things we’re looking for; solid coaches that know the game, are able to teach the game on the field and in the classroom

"… Some people may say it’s a plus, and some may look at it as we don’t have eneough experience. I look at it as they’re great coaches who will be able to drive success, and that’s the ultimate goal.”

NOTES

Seven of the 10 assistants are minorities, a “credit to Jim and Mike Macdonald,” Manuel said.

“Credit Mike with his defensive staff and things he added in discussions with Jim, me. Those are all things we want to do that Michigan is about,” Manuel said. “We are always going to be about improving diversity, equity and inclusion.”

He made it clear, however, that wasn’t the program’s No. 1 goal.

“The goal here is to win, put the best people coaching our young people on the field of play,” he said. “The outcome of this in terms of having seven minority coaches given where we are as a society, the focus that has been — particularly this year — on the hiring of minorities whether it’s been in the NFL or NCAA, I think it speaks to Jim and his recruitment of great people and their development and preparation to be chosen to be here. Because we want the best for our student athletes.”