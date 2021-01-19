Senior point guard Mike Smith, held in check and to zero points in the loss at Minnesota, made three triples out of the gate and set the tone. He’d finish with 11 points and six assists.

“I thought we were a half step slow tonight, but maybe it was just Michigan,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I thought Michigan was terrific. They’re really hard to guard. Low post, if you don’t double them, they score on you. If you double them, they can shoot threes. They shot the ball terrific tonight and moved the ball great.”

Head coach Juwan Howard worked with his team the past few days on moving the ball when the post was doubled, and the Wolverines continuously found open shooters. They made 12 of 24 triples, assisted on 20 of 29 made buckets and scored in the half court and in transition.

Michigan hammered Maryland for the second time this season, an 87-63 drubbing that was all but over at the half. The Terrapins, abused by hometown boy Hunter Dickinson in the last meeting, held the big freshman center in check this time around in employing Minnesota’s strategy that helped beat U-M, but it didn’t work.

Senior Isaiah Livers, meanwhile, made four of five three-pointers and got great looks when Dickinson swung the ball out of the post.

“When they shoot it like that … they didn’t shoot it like that on Saturday, but they shot it like that today. It’s tough. It’s really tough,” Turgeon continued. “The Wagner kid [sophomore Franz, 15 points, six rebounds] is just getting better and better every game. He’s terrific. They play at a good pace, share the ball, are extremely unselfish. They have a size advantage across the board except point guard, and they’re hard to guard.

“The thing that makes them even more special is how well they guard defensively, how well they are locked into their game plan defensively. How quickly they adjust defensively, too. They made some quick adjustments out there.”

And the Terrapins were a bit off. They missed a layup on the first play of the game, one of many, and several free throws. Had they made a wide-open triple and the front ends of one-and-ones just before the half they might still have been in it, Turgeon noted. Instead they were down 17 and never in the game.

Turgeon spent another few minutes talking about U-M’s stifling defense and unselfish offense before coming to his conclusion.

“They’re really good, guys,” he said. “They’re good enough to win the whole thing. Whether they will or not, we’ll see, but I think they’ve got three or four pros, NBA guys out there. I think they can win the whole thing.

“Whether they get hot at the right time, guys are going to make shots, all that kind of stuff …. but they’ve got all the pieces. They can go big, small, do whatever they want. Guys are bought into their roles. So, it could be a special year for them if they get hot at the right time.”