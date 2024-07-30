Michigan football's best players continue to receive honors ahead of the 2024 football season. The Wolverines have some of the best top-end talent in the nation, and the reigning national champions' best players are receiving recognition.

On Monday afternoon, Donovan Edwards was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best player in college football.

The Maxwell Award, which was most previously won by Washington's Michael Penix Jr. in 2023, has been given to an offensive player every season since 2012, when Manti Te'o won the award.

Because of the recent rise in popularity of the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the best defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Award has shifted its focus to just offensive players.

Edwards joins notable players Quinn Ewers, Ollie Gordon II and Quinshon Judkins on the Maxwell Award Watch List.