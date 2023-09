Entering Big Ten play, Michigan remains a bit banged up on the defensive side of the ball, and the Wolverines could be without multiple starters once again.

Starting sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham will not be available for Michigan on Saturday in its Big Ten opener against Rutgers, according to the availability report released by the conference.

Junior safety Rod Moore is also listed as questionable. Moore has yet to see the field in 2023 with a lingering leg injury.

The full availability report is below.