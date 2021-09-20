 Mason Graham Reflects On Commitment To Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
Mason Graham Reflects On Commitment To Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Mason Graham thought he found his future home.

The three-star 2022 defensive tackle out of Anaheim (Calif.) Servite committed to Boise State in July after making an official visit there just a month prior. He picked the Broncos over offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah State and others.

However, Graham’s recruitment completely changed in late August. After dominating in the first two games of his senior season against top-level competition, Graham notched an offer from Michigan.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to make an impact. Graham decided to make a trip to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s game against Washington and left with a lot to think about. After having discussions with his family, Graham made the call and flipped his pledge from Boise State to U-M.

“I chose to flip because I felt a connection with the coaches right away,” Graham said. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play Big Ten football and be able to have an awesome education that will last forever.”

