Mason Graham Reflects On Commitment To Michigan

Mason Graham thought he found his future home.

The three-star 2022 defensive tackle out of Anaheim (Calif.) Servite committed to Boise State in July after making an official visit there just a month prior. He picked the Broncos over offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah State and others.

However, Graham’s recruitment completely changed in late August. After dominating in the first two games of his senior season against top-level competition, Graham notched an offer from Michigan.