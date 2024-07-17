Michigan Football finished business in 2023, accomplishing all its goals in an undefeated National Championship season. Following an offseason of departing stars and coaching turnover, the Wolverines have a new look but with some familiar faces.

A talented crop of juniors leads Michigan in 2024, including arguably the best defensive tackle in college football, Mason Graham.

At a recent event for Wolverine Boots, Graham spoke with Maize & Blue Review about the talk of complacency or what Michigan needs to show its doubters this season.

"Feel like we don't have to prove anything to anyone," Graham said. "It's just proving to ourselves we can do it again."

Graham and the team have heard rivals and pundits talk about Michigan "falling off" following the offseason of change and departures.

"We're not gonna fall off, what everyone is saying. It's about the guys at Schembechler Hall coming together."

For Graham and Michigan, it isn't complacency but continuity, a common theme following Sherrone Moore's promotion to head coach. While Moore is putting his fingerprints on his program, the culture established under Jim Harbaugh remains.

"Some people think with all the accolades and achievements, you just fall off. Coach Moore coming in, we have the same mindset. Get back to where we were at. Do all the same things."