Fellow young, defensive stars Mason Graham and Will Johnson were named to PFF's All-True Freshman Team earlier this week. The two impressive stars stepped into huge roles as the season progressed, and the Wolverines were better because of their contributions.

Graham has been a force in the trenches alongside Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins this season. The true freshman has recorded 24 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in his first season with the Maize and Blue.

The 6-foot-3, 317-pound lineman hails from Anaheim, California, where he became a wrestling champion in high school. Graham was severely under recruited coming out of high school, and Michigan was thrilled when they landed the interior lineman and it's easy to see why.

He's shown impressive flashes of talent and absurd strength this season, and he's well on his way to having an outstanding career as a Wolverine.

Will Johnson on the other hand, was not under recruited coming out of high school. Johnson was a five-star cornerback from Detroit, Michigan, whose father Deon, also played defensive back for Michigan in the '90s.

Johnson was the prized possession of the 2022 recruiting class, and he has proved every bit of his five-star rating in his first season in Ann Arbor. Johnson has recorded 23 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections in his freshman season.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback has spent most of the season rising on the depth chart and has now cemented himself as one of the best cornerbacks on the second-ranked team in the country.

Graham and Johnson have become key pieces on a Michigan defense that is flourishing under first-year coordinator Jesse Minter. Johnson will be tested on Saturday against Aidan O'Connell and the pass-happy Purdue offense.

Offense

Below is the full All-True Freshman Team: QB E.J. Warner, Temple RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss RB Jaydn Ott, California WR Antonio Williams, Clemson WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona WR Barion Brown, Kentucky TE Justin Joly, UConn LT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas LG Tyler Booker, Alabama C Van Wells, Colorado RG Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona RT Blake Miller, Clemson



Defense

DI Mason Graham, Michigan DI Deone Walker, Kentucky ED Mykel Williams, Georgia ED Gabe Jacas, Illinois LB Harold Perkins, LSU LB Abdul Carter, Penn State CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame CB Will Johnson, Michigan S Malaki Starks, Georgia S A.J. Haulcy, New Mexico FLEX D Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina



Special Teams