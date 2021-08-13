Massive 300-Pound DT Kenneth Grant Talks Michigan, Recent Visit
The high school football season is right around the corner.
In fact, the state of Indiana is set to kickoff next week. Merrillville (Ind.) High and big-time 2022 defensive tackle Kenneth Grant will open against crosstown rival Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean in the Battle of Broadway.
Grant is excited about the matchup and has been working extremely hard over the last several weeks as he prepares to lead Merrillville on both sides of the ball.
“Practice has been going really well,” Grant said. “I’ve been getting a lot of reps on offense and defense. I’m actually going both ways this year. Practice is helping me prepare mentally and with my endurance. I actually think offense is a little fun.”
On the recruiting front, Grant remains one of the most sought-after uncommitted prospects in the Midwest. Grant made summer official visits to Ohio State and Wisconsin and also made a pair of unofficial visits to Michigan.
So what’s next for Grant?
