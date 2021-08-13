Massive 300-Pound DT Kenneth Grant Talks Michigan, Recent Visit

The high school football season is right around the corner.

In fact, the state of Indiana is set to kickoff next week. Merrillville (Ind.) High and big-time 2022 defensive tackle Kenneth Grant will open against crosstown rival Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean in the Battle of Broadway.

Grant is excited about the matchup and has been working extremely hard over the last several weeks as he prepares to lead Merrillville on both sides of the ball.