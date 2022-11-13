The spread for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor is moving quickly.

Michigan football (10-0) opened as 17-point favorites against Illinois (7-3), set for a noon kickoff, and hours after opening, the line moved to 18.5, according to The Action Network.

Both teams are in opposite positions.

The Fighting Illini’s ascension this season is on a stark decline having lost two straight after an encouraging six-game win streak.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are two games from perfection.

Illinois lost as favorites in its last two games against Michigan State & Purdue, and it’s 2-3 ATS in its last five.

Michigan is 3-2 ATS in its last five, covering its last two against Rutgers & Nebraska.

Stay tuned on updates throughout the week.