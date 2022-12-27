Michigan is entering Saturday's game against TCU faced with the challenge of going up against a defensive scheme that it doesn't have much familiarity with.

TCU's 3-3-5 system is unique because it's not the go-to scheme found within the Big Ten conference, which was brought by offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi, and Michigan knows it has a challenge ahead of itself.

For co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, he is fully aware of the fact that the 3-3-5 hasn't made its way to the Big Ten quite yet.

"We certainly don't have much experience," Weiss said. "Ohio State has a little bit of flavor with that, with James Knowles coming from Oklahoma State, Big 12-style defense. They play three safeties and some of that stuff, but to Olu's point, that's totally valid. We haven't seen anybody play like this all season. It's a different style."

When asked how the Wolverines are going to plan to attack the Horned Frogs defense, Weiss declined to answer specifics.

He did, however, discuss what makes the system so unique and how the Wolverines will adjust to it on Saturday.

"We're not going to get too much into game plan, I'm sure you understand," Weiss said. "But yeah, it poses its own unique set of challenges. They have the third safety who not only is a factor down the field in the pass game, but when you run the ball, he shows up pretty quickly. In the end, our identity is not going to change. Certainly, our approach might change a little bit. We're going to find ways to do things we do well in a way that will be effective against TCU.

"But yeah, we're not going to have to change who we are to attack a 3-3-5 defense. Are we going to have a little bit of a different look? Sure."