At Big Ten Media Days on Thursday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, Michigan seniors Makari Paige, Max Bredeson and Donovan Edwards met with reporters to discuss the upcoming college football season.

The latter two will combine to make up two-thirds of Michigan’s core backfield, with Kalel Mullings joining them.

Bredeson, the senior fullback-turned-tight-end from Hartland, Wisconsin, plays one of the most important positions in the Wolverines’ offense. However, as a fullback who rarely touches the ball, Bredeson is one of the least heralded players on the team.

His efforts, though, could be the difference between a short gain and an explosive touchdown.

This season, Bredeson will pave the way for lead running back Donovan Edwards, who he spoke highly of during Thursday’s media day.

“He’s explosive,” Bredeson said. “We got to see the things that he can do. At any moment, a big play could happen with Donovan. It’s a great feeling to know that at any point it could happen.”

Bredeson also praised Edwards’ leadership as he heads into his senior season coming off an underwhelming junior year in the maize and blue.

“He, since we stepped on campus, has been vocal, the first guy he was vocal to was the freshman class, because he had the ability to for what he’s done, and it spread throughout the whole team,” Bredeson said. “And especially this year, he has said so many great things to the team. The energy he brings, the passion, love for this game, it’s contagious, you can’t put words to it.”

“He’s always been the same guy, which is something we really take pride of in the building — be the same guy every day. He’s got to share himself more to the team because the nature of leadership and it’s good to be able to see this much of Donovan because he’s the infectious personality.”

Edwards tallied 497 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries in 2023, as Blake Corum led the way for the Wolverines on the ground.

Now, though, it’s (once again) Edwards’ time to shine in the Michigan backfield in 2024.

Edwards admitted to being “a little bit arrogant” last season, following a stellar end to 2022, but he vows to make sure that will not happen again.