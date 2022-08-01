Mazi Smith named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Michigan football is expecting big things from its big defensive tackle Mazi Smith in 2022. Now Smith has been chosen for one of the more illustrious award watch lists in all of college football.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the defensive player in college football as judged by the Maxwell Football club to be the best in the United States. The award is named for Chuck Bednarik, a former college and professional football player. Voters for the Maxwell College Awards are NCAA head college football coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club, and sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.

If Smith were able to win the award he would join Michigan legend Charles Woodson as the only Wolverines to win the award. His position, defensive tackle, has been well represented over the years. Previous winners include Georgia's Jordan Davis last season, as well as Alabama's Jonathon Allen, Pitt's Aaron Donald, and Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh.