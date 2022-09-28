According to a metric from Pro Football Focus , Michigan football's sophomore quarterback has the highest passer rating vs. the blitz in all of college football.

J.J. McCarthy is handling pressure well despite his lack of experience.

The Chicago native also has the best NFL passer rating (142.6) among all starting college quarterbacks, per PFF, one spot ahead of Stroud (142.2).

Despite the pure passing numbers looking clean for the sophomore with an 80% completion percentage on 60 attempts with five touchdowns and zero interceptions through three starts, there are still areas of obvious concern.

McCarthy is coming off his worst passing grade of the season (50.6) against Maryland in the Big Ten opener, sinking his passing grade to 77.5, 43rd-best among starting quarterbacks.

Despite being a proven, dangerous run threat, McCarthy's run grade is 66.2 (41st among starters), and his fumble grade (27.4) ranks 279th overall.

He has a 4.7% turnover-worthy play percentage, which ranks in the middle of the pack, heavily affected by his two fumbles against Maryland, resulting in U-M recoveries.

Despite his risky play last week and, depending on who you ask, his dangerous play as a whole, McCarthy still has the third-best adjusted completion percentage among all starters.

Iowa's defense features the Cooper DeJean, the highest-graded cover corner in the country, who provides McCarthy with one of his toughest matchups of the season.

The Hawkeyes host the Wolverines on October 1 at noon on FOX.