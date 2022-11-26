The Michigan Football team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. J.J. McCarthy had the game of his life, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback ran for one more, as Michigan stomped all over Ohio State in the second half.

Although this is a program-altering win, McCarthy and the Wolverines aren't going to soak in the glory of a second straight victory for too long. Michigan is going back to Indianapolis, which the team is now focusing on.

"I don't think the mindset changes," McCarthy said. "Because when you come off wins, that's when you can kind of get that sense of complacency creeping in."

"We're a complete offense," McCarthy said. "That's what we pride ourselves on, like, we'll be able to do it through the air or on the ground. And throughout the year that's just been our mentality is, like I said, 'smash fest,' like we love running the rock and we love letting those big boys eat."

McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Cornelius Johnson all talked about how great the win was, but the quarterback assured everyone that there's still more that needs to be done.

"It was great and all, obviously, to get a win, like, every win is great, especially this one," McCarthy said. "But, at the end of the day, this one doesn't even matter. This doesn't matter. Because the job's not finished. We've got so much more to do and so many places to go.