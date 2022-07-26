McNamara and McCarthy 'tough to beat out' at QB according to Harbaugh

The quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy is undoubtedly the biggest story line surrounding Michigan Football heading into fall camp. The two quarterbacks will battle for the starting job in a Wolverine offense which many expect to be electric.

McNamara started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, but true freshman JJ McCarthy also saw playing time in key moments throughout the year. McNamara's ability to avoid mistakes and manage the offense earned him the majority of the playing time.

McCarthy on the other hand, showed impressive flashes last season. He made many impressive throws, and his dual threat ability keeps defenses off balance. His superior arm strength and big-play ability have made him a fan favorite among many.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke on the quarterback competition on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days.

"Cade McNamara's going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job," said Harbaugh. "JJ McCarthy's going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job," he added.

Despite the basic comment which lacks much depth, Harbaugh did share an interesting stat regarding last year's starter.

"A really cool stat on Cade McNamara is over 50% of his drives end in points," Harbaugh said. "I don't know exactly what the number is for JJ, but it seems like every time he got in there and led a drive it ended in points as well."

As fall camp approaches, Harbaugh ensures fans that the best players at every position will play.