Meet 2023 Recruit Preston Zinter, Brother Of Michigan OL Zak Zinter
Rising 2023 athlete Preston Zinter is taking advantage of a unique opportunity while still doing his best to quarantine during the global pandemic.
Every day, Zinter works out and trains with a Michigan player — his older brother and freshman Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter.
“I’ve just been working out everyday,” Zinter said. “We have a small gym in the basement. Sometimes, Zak and I will go down to the local high school field and get some footwork in and run sprints. We’re working together all the time. It’s been fun.”
Zak, a 2020 signee that enrolled early at Michigan, was only in Ann Arbor for a short period of time. But he’s brought a wealth of knowledge back home to New England.
Naturally, Preston has picked Zak’s brain about Michigan and is very much considering teaming up with him again at the next level.
