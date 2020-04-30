Rising 2023 athlete Preston Zinter is taking advantage of a unique opportunity while still doing his best to quarantine during the global pandemic.

Every day, Zinter works out and trains with a Michigan player — his older brother and freshman Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

“I’ve just been working out everyday,” Zinter said. “We have a small gym in the basement. Sometimes, Zak and I will go down to the local high school field and get some footwork in and run sprints. We’re working together all the time. It’s been fun.”