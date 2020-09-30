Cristian Dixon isn’t your average recruit. When prospects are asked about their interests away from the football field, most struggle to answer or give generic responses. Not Dixon. Walk into Dixon’s home, and you’ll immediately notice some paintings over by the kitchen. Dixon isn’t the collector. He’s the artist. A bright red, blue and yellow self-portrait is hard to go unnoticed. The freehand work has a bit of an Andy Warhol vibe to it. “I’m big into peace of mind,” Dixon said. “I know art is something that brings people calmness. I took an art class, and I guess I was pretty good at it. I used to draw a lot when I was little. It’s just a hobby, though.”

Dixon’s musical palate ranges from NBA YoungBoy to Beethoven. He likes doing tail whips on his scooter because BMX bikes are ‘too scary.’ And he’s also dipping his toes in the fashion world. Dixon used his artistic abilities to develop his own logo and design his own clothes for his new lifestyle brand, Trench Activist, which sells everything from hoodies to sweatsuits to shorts. “The brand is based off someone that uses their hardships, failures in life and trials and tribulations to prevail,” Dixon said. “That’s the backstory behind it. Nothing in life is easy. I learned that at a young age. You have to take some L’s to come up with a big W.” A four-star Michigan wide receiver commit from Los Angeles, Dixon is most often described as ‘weird’ and ‘different’ by his peers. In a private training session featuring elite defensive backs Jaylin Davies and Ceyair Wright, both joked that they love Dixon but know he likes to ride his own wave. Dixon will tell you he’s just focused. An artist at heart, Dixon has a business mentality. His focus is simple — obtain wealth. In fact, most of his social media timeline is filled with entrepreneurial posts. His cover photo is a row of $20 bills. “I’d rather work for myself than work for someone else,” Dixon said. “They’re letting us make money in the NCAA, so I’m going to take full advantage of that. I was going to do engineering at Michigan, but I’m going to do business. That’s more of my lane. I like making money.” While Dixon comes off as an introvert, he has no problem manipulating the system for his own benefit. Before giving Michigan a verbal pledge, Dixon hardly used social media. In the weeks leading up to the release of his commitment video, Dixon demanded more followers to unveil his announcement to the world.

His goal: build up his personal brand to earn more capital now that the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow student-athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness. “I wanted to boost my followers,” Dixon said. “You guys thought I was going to Oregon or LSU, but I wasn’t. Go Blue.” By the way, Dixon’s Twitter name is THE INSPIRATION. Yes, it’s in all caps. And no, I have no idea what it means. What I do know is Dixon has some pretty out-there ideas about social media. “Social media is the worst thing that’s ever happened to us as humans,” Dixon said. “We waste so much time on it. It’s ridiculous. There is so much money in it, but it’s so bad for us. All the radiation in the phones. Apple knows what they’re doing to us. There is a reason why Bill Gates doesn’t have a whole bunch of technology in his house.” Alright then… Maybe Davies and Wright had a point. Dixon is just different. But that’s how his mother raised him. Christian, who named her son after herself but spelled it without the ‘H’ for phonetic purposes, always wanted Dixon to grow into a bit of a modern-day Renaissance man. “I’ve always felt it’s important in life to diversify,” Christian said. “In everything we’ve done in life, I’ve tried to put him around different people in all different aspects. It’s about understanding different cultures. The world is a big place. I tried to feed that into him, and he’s, well, developed himself (laughs).” Christian isn’t your average mother, either. An accountant by day, Christian turns into a workout monster at night. Well, actually in the early morning. Christian hits the squat rack, does bench press reps and makes sure Cristian is improving his flexibility by going through yoga. “Since we’ve been quarantined, it’s been easier,” Christian said. “When he was younger, I worked out with him. We used to run routes. I was the first DB to guard him in practice. He got faster, so I stopped doing that. But I just try to stay fit and stay in shape. Being healthy is the solution to long life. “We get in the gym and talk mess to each other. If I complain, he says ‘that’s weak.’ If he complains, I call him soft. We squat and do bench. But he does those VertiMax’s, and I’m a little too old. I don’t do all that jumping (laughs). We’ve done yoga together for a while. We do the Jugs machine. I can throw the ball 20 or 30 yards. Okay, maybe 30 is a stretch.” Cristian doesn’t seem to mind getting that extra push from mom. “It’s cool,” he said. “My mom knows what she’s talking about more than most moms. She’s my manager. To get to me, you have to go through her. That was the key in my recruitment.”