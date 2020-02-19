JJ McCarthy might be a little crazy. Seriously. On a normal Tuesday, the 2021 Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, just outside of Chicago, wakes up at 5 a.m. and runs to school. He then proceeds to go to do a cardio workout, go to class, hit the weight room, pick up his sister, work at his part-time job and train with a private quarterback trainer from 9:30-11 p.m. Somewhere in between there, McCarthy also finds time to finish up homework and get prepared to travel the country with his club 7v7 team, Midwest Boom, which is set to partake in this weekend’s mega Pylon Las Vegas event. McCarthy’s daily routine, in tweet form, of course, went a little viral with more than 500 likes.

Pat Coogan, a three-star offensive lineman with a Michigan offer at Chicago (Ill.) Marist, was one of several fellow recruits that took notice. “I saw you posted JJ’s scheduled yesterday,” Coogan said during my stop at his high school the day after the social media post. “That’s really insane.” My response: “Yeah man, he’s crazy.” This is going to sound like a tall tale, but it’s not a joke. A message board poster on Rivals who claims to be a licensed psychologist sent me a 1,400-word email with concerns about McCarthy’s well being after seeing the post. Here is an excerpt: “I will give bare bones information so that you can possibly inform JJ's dad about them and he then can consult with the appropriate experts…. Two problems in the schedule I saw. First is that teens have a greater need for more sleep like 8-10 rather than 7-9. Besides that for reason unknown their bodies want to get up later and go to bed later. That is the reason for the famous teen 11:00 get up on Sundays. So his 5:00 get up is so early it messes with normal circadian rhythm of his age group.” So, uh, JJ’s dad… do you ever tell your son to chill out? “No, no,” Jim McCarthy said. “He’s cut differently. My wife and I shake our heads all the time. We’re never going to tell him no. We just tell him ‘when it’s time to clean your room, it’s time to clean your room.’ That’s for sure.” Unfortunately for the McCarthy family, keeping tidy is probably the last thing on his mind. The cliché ‘he lives and breathes football’ is overused. Dull. Outdated. But for McCarthy, it truly holds weight. A lot of weight. It’s hard to find a recruit in any class over the last several years that works harder and is as dedicated than McCarthy. Little known fact — McCarthy was actually an elite youth hockey player. Once torn between two sports, McCarthy passed on a chance to travel the globe on the ice and instead decided to completely zero in on football. Once he made that call, McCarthy became, well, a bit obsessed with being the best on the field. “His work ethic is unbelievable,” said private quarterback coach Greg Holcomb. “He’s arguably the top quarterback in the class, but he has the ability to consistently keep learning. He’s not one of those guys that feels like he’s reached his peak because of his ranking. He’s constantly asking questions. He’s very cerebral. “He’s just a hard worker. His character is top notch. He’s a guy that you wish everyone was like. He’s easy to coach because he just wants it more than the average kid.” Way more. Going into his junior season, McCarthy couldn’t wait for individual meetings with Nazareth Academy head coach Tim Racki. Instead, McCarthy marched to his office and went over a checklist of areas of improvement.