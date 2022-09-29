A year ago, Ryan Mooney was grabbing a bat and stepping into the box against some of the best pitchers in the country at his age.

In summer 2020, Mooney followed his father, Joe (Michigan), and older brother Alex's (Duke) footsteps by committing to a Power Five school to play baseball, choosing Notre Dame over U-M, South Carolina, Michigan State, and others.

Over the summer, two years after his commitment, the 6-foot-4 wideout, who won back-to-back state and national championships with the St. Mary's baseball team, decided to run some routes in 7 on 7.

Good thing he did.

After deciding to give football a go, Mooney went to Miami (OH) for its prospect camp, and that's where everything changed.

Mooney ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the camp. Call it hand-clocked; call it malarkey. It proves one thing: he's faster than most. He also stood out with several catches, many of which were touchdowns. Immediately, two MAC schools took notice and made moves.

The Red Hawks were the first school to offer Mooney a football scholarship, followed by Central Michigan, then FCS Dartmouth.

Still, he hadn't played football since his freshman year. Schools were intrigued but needed to see more.

Now, they have.

Mooney's profile is raw but lacks no shortage of potential. His elite-level foot speed is coupled with long limbs and an IMAX-sized wingspan. With his speed and size, the only flaw is the body type, which needs to be filled out for football in the weight room, and inexperience, which is out of everyone's control.

He has four touchdowns and 408 yards, averaging 20 yards per catch through five games. His numbers might not jump off the page but the film was enough for teams to continue monitoring his recruitment.

After Mooney's fifth game, he decided to hurdle what many believed was the biggest obstacle in getting football offers -- quitting baseball.

"Football is just special to me, and it's what I want to do. Still learning the game and trying to get better, but I love it," Mooney told Maize & Blue Review. "It's what my heart wants to do, and I can't wait to see where it takes me."