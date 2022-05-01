Mel Pearson remains Michigan hockey coach as contract expires

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson remains at the helm of the program despite his contract expiring at midnight, The Maize and Blue Review has learned.

According to a U-M spokesman, Pearson and the athletic department are working on an extension.

"Mel is our head coach," a spokesman confirmed with TMBR. "We will broadly communicate any changes to his contract when that is finalized."

The hockey program is currently under investigation for COVID deception and a toxic work environment. Results of that investigation have yet to be released.

The Wolverines finished the year with a 3-2 overtime loss to Denver in the Frozen Four.

