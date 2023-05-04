Men's lacrosse knocks off Penn State, advances to Big Ten Championship Game
Just days after the Michigan men's lacrosse team defeated Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines knocked off top-seeded Penn State, 17-15 in the second round. The win propelled Michigan to its first ever Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, where it will take on Maryland.
The Wolverines fell behind early on Thursday afternoon, but a fierce third-quarter comeback helped Michigan to the upset victory.
Penn State scored the game's first two goals before Michigan struck back with two goals of its own. Michigan's first goal of the game was scored by junior Michael Boehm, and it was his 35th goal of what is turning out to be an outstanding season.
The two teams traded goals throughout most of the first half, and the Nittany Lions held onto a narrow 10-8 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.
However, the second half was dominated by Kevin Conry's Wolverines. Michigan scored eight of the first nine goals in the second half, and it built a 16-11 lead with 10:18 to play in the game.
Penn State scored four of the game's last five goals, but Michigan's lead was too big for the No. 1 seed team to overcome.
Michigan won, 17-15, as it advanced to its first Big Ten Tournament Championship Game in program history. The Wolverines now sit at 8-6 overall on the season, and on Saturday they will have a chance to automatically qualify for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game will feature fourth-seeded Michigan and third-seeded Maryland. The game will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. and it will be aired on the Big Ten Network.
Earlier this season, Michigan defeated Maryland, 16-11 in College Park in what was one of the biggest wins in program history.
