Men's tennis advances to second round of NCAA Championships

The Michigan men's tennis team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships on Friday afternoon with a 4-0 victory over Western Michigan.

The fifth-ranked Wolverines cruised to victory behind strong performances from Patrick Maloney, Andrew Fenty and Nick Beaty. Michigan will now take on Oklahoma in the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Sooners are 15-10 on the season, and narrowly defeated No. 23 Louisville in the opening round to set up a date with the Wolverines.