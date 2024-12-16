Arkansas DB transfers TJ and Tevis Metcalf commit to Michigan

The two brothers transfer to Michigan from Arkansas. They are cousins of NFL WR DK Metcalf.

Michigan has landed the commitments of TJ and Tevis Metcalf in the transfer portal.

TJ will be a junior next season with two years of eligibility. As a safety, Metcalf played safety, splitting his 730 snaps primarily between free safety and in the box. He also played 94 snaps at corner. He had 57 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble last season.

Tevis will be a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility. A nickel corner, Tevis only played 15 snaps last season for Arkansas.

The brothers recently visited Ann Arbor before committing on Monday. The Metcalfs join wide receiver Donaven McCulley as transfers in the winter window.