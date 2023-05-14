In a tight, back-and-forth affair between Michigan and Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines prevailed as junior attacker Michael Boehm broke the single-season school record for goals in a season.

With the win, Michigan moves on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, just one win away from a Final Four appearance and three wins away from a national championship.

Boehm put Michigan on top early in the game with a goal after just 2:29 of game time had elapsed. Cornell fired back with three straight goals to take a two-goal lead, but Michigan was able to weather the storm and tie the game at four goals apiece after one quarter.

The teams continued to trade goals throughout the second and third quarters, but the Wolverines gained a 9-7 advantage after three quarters.

Cornell continued to fight, though, and the Wolverines quickly lost their advantage. Although U-M never trailed, the teams were tied on four different occasions throughout the final quarter.

With 1:49 remaining in the game, Michigan took the lead thanks to another goal from Boehm — his third of the game. It was his 45th goal of the season as he added to his single-season scoring record.

Cornell fired right back with a game-tying goal with 59 seconds remaining. Michigan lost control of the ball late in the fourth quarter, and Cornell had an opportunity to win the game with one last push. A solid defensive stand from Michigan kept the game tied, and the teams headed to a sudden death overtime.

Head coach Kevin Conry called a timeout early into the overtime period, and it paid off as the Wolverines scored a game-winning goal to secure the win.