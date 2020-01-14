Michael Dwumfour To Transfer & Play His Fifth-Year Senior Season Elsewhere
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour announced on Twitter today that he will be transferring and playing his fifth-year senior season somewhere else in 2020.
"My time here at Michigan has come to an end, these past four years have been some of the best time of my life," he wrote.
January 14, 2020
"I've learned and matured so much here, I've built relationships with people that will last a lifetime.
"I would like to thank Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Don] Brown, Coach [Shaun] Nua, Coach [Ben] Herb[ert], and staff and the athletic training staff for all they've done for me.
"With that being said I have entered the portal and will be a Grad transfer. God Bless."
Dwumfour injured himself in this year's season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State and missed the next two games as a result, before returning for the Sept. 28 win over Rutgers.
He also missed the Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama with injury and concluded the 2019 campaign with only nine tackles, 1.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and half a sack.
After receiving a medical redshirt for his freshman campaign of 2016, Dwumfour played in 32 games over the next three years and ends his U-M career with 36 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and four sacks.
Whether or not the redshirt junior was even invited back by the U-M coaches for a fifth year in 2020 is unknown.
His playing time decreased as the 2019 campaign went on, with freshman defensive tackle Chris Hinton taking some of his snaps; this was most evident in the Nov. 30 loss to Ohio State, when Dwumfour only played 26 snaps and Hinton received a career best 39.
He is the sixth Wolverine to transfer since the regular-season ended, joining redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony, redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black, junior cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell, redshirt junior offensive guard Stephen Spanellis and senior running back Tru Wilson.
