NEWS: Ohio State has lost five of six games but recently won at Nebraska to end a five-game losing streak.

BEILEIN: “What we needed was a good day off Saturday. Sunday was a really good workout with weights, spending time on Michigan instead of worrying quite as much on our next opponent. We were able to address the great things Ohio State is doing. They had a wonderful win at Nebraska, [so Monday] was a great practice getting more ready for Ohio State.

“They present some great challenges. That’s a young, talented team that got off to a great start, played a brutal schedule of three home and five away games, and that’s their record.”

VIEWS: And sometimes it’s as simple as that … not only who you play, but when and where. Beilein said at the beginning of the season that 12-8 might win the league. He’s changed his tune a bit.

“We’ve been fortunate to play so many more homes than aways,” Beilein said. “Watching first of all how well Michigan State played as well … there were so many home opportunities for us. More than 12 would win it … that would be my guess right now.”