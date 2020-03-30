News More News
Michigan 12th Nationally In Wins Since Harbaugh's Arrival

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan has the most wins and best win percentage in college football history, but how do the Wolverines stack up against other national powers in the Jim Harbaugh era?

Since Harbaugh took over the program in 2015, just 11 teams in the country have won more games. In five seasons at the helm, Harbaugh holds a record of 47-18, and has won 10 games in a season three times. His Big Ten record is 32-12.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh holds a record of 47-18 since he's taken over. (AP Images)

The teams with a better record than U-M since Harbaugh's arrival are Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, App. State, Georgia, Boise State, Wisconsin, LSU, San Diego State and Penn State. U-M is tied with Notre Dame, Iowa, Memphis and Washington with 47 wins (12th-most nationally) over the five-year span. Among Power Five teams, U-M ranks ninth in overall wins since 2015

Most Wins In CFB Since 2015
Team Wins Losses Win Percentage

Clemson

69

5

.932

Alabama

66

6

.917

Ohio State

61

7

.897

Oklahoma

58

10

.853

App. State

54

12

.818

Georgia

54

15

.783

Boise State

52

15

.776

Wisconsin

52

16

.765

LSU

51

14

.785

San Diego State

49

15

.766

Penn State

49

17

.742

Notre Dame

47

17

.734

Michigan

47

18

.723

Iowa

47

19

.712

Memphis

47

20

.701

Washington

47

20

.701

Furthermore, the only active Power Five head coaches to have won more games than Harbaugh during the span of his tenure at U-M thus far are Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Penn State's James Franklin and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst. Harbaugh, of course, is tied with Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz as Power Five head coaches with 47 wins over the last five seasons. Washington's Chris Peterson stepped down from his position as the Huskies' coach following the 2019 season, so he doesn't count as an active head coach, though he, too, is tied with Harbaugh in wins over that span.

Michigan Record By Season Under Harbaugh
Season Wins Losses Win Percentage

2015

10

3

.769

2016

10

3

.769

2017

8

5

.615

2018

10

3

.769

2019

9

4

.692

---

