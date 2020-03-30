Michigan has the most wins and best win percentage in college football history, but how do the Wolverines stack up against other national powers in the Jim Harbaugh era? Since Harbaugh took over the program in 2015, just 11 teams in the country have won more games. In five seasons at the helm, Harbaugh holds a record of 47-18, and has won 10 games in a season three times. His Big Ten record is 32-12. RELATED: Into The Blue: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits RELATED: ITB EXTRA: Can Michigan Flip Rivals100 Notre Dame Commit?



Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh holds a record of 47-18 since he's taken over. (AP Images)

The teams with a better record than U-M since Harbaugh's arrival are Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, App. State, Georgia, Boise State, Wisconsin, LSU, San Diego State and Penn State. U-M is tied with Notre Dame, Iowa, Memphis and Washington with 47 wins (12th-most nationally) over the five-year span. Among Power Five teams, U-M ranks ninth in overall wins since 2015

Most Wins In CFB Since 2015 Team Wins Losses Win Percentage Clemson 69 5 .932 Alabama 66 6 .917 Ohio State 61 7 .897 Oklahoma 58 10 .853 App. State 54 12 .818 Georgia 54 15 .783 Boise State 52 15 .776 Wisconsin 52 16 .765 LSU 51 14 .785 San Diego State 49 15 .766 Penn State 49 17 .742 Notre Dame 47 17 .734 Michigan 47 18 .723 Iowa 47 19 .712 Memphis 47 20 .701 Washington 47 20 .701

Furthermore, the only active Power Five head coaches to have won more games than Harbaugh during the span of his tenure at U-M thus far are Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Penn State's James Franklin and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst. Harbaugh, of course, is tied with Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz as Power Five head coaches with 47 wins over the last five seasons. Washington's Chris Peterson stepped down from his position as the Huskies' coach following the 2019 season, so he doesn't count as an active head coach, though he, too, is tied with Harbaugh in wins over that span.