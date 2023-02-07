Bill Connelly, staff writer for ESPN, is the man behind ESPN's SP+ projections. He uses analytic data to rank teams and form his game, week to week, and season long predictions. One of the main factors in his formula, and something many believe can be an indicator of future success, is returning production. Simply, of the players that earned statistical metrics in the previous season, what percentage of those players and stats are returning in the upcoming season. The actual formula is more complex than that, having to account for transfers and other variables, but I won't break that down here. If you are interested, I recommend reading Bill's article. College football teams' returning production for 2023 season (espn.com) Of course, this doesn't mean a team will be good or bad, but often if team improves or gets worse, the level of production returning correlates. There are clearly no guarantees, however. Connelly says in his article, "Returning 87% of its production didn't stop BYU from underachieving in 2022 and returning 33% didn't prevent Ohio State from improving slightly in 2016." Overall, it makes sense, the more of your impactful players that are back, the more likely you are to be as good or better.



#5 Michigan: 81% Returning Production