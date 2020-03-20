Michigan A Dream Offer For Rising 2022 Georgia RB Antonio Martin
Antonio Martin is a prospect on the rise.
The 2022 running back from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes is up to 15 offers and may be one of the top overall prospects in the country next cycle.
Right now, Martin is taking things slow, but he does have a few visits in mind.
“My recruitment has been going well,” Martin said. “After this dead period, I want to see Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Michigan.”
Martin notched an offer from Michigan in January when the Wolverines made a swing through the Atlanta-metro.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news