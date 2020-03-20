News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan A Dream Offer For Rising 2022 Georgia RB Antonio Martin

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Antonio Martin is a prospect on the rise.

The 2022 running back from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes is up to 15 offers and may be one of the top overall prospects in the country next cycle.

Right now, Martin is taking things slow, but he does have a few visits in mind.

Georgia running back Antonio Martin holds a Michigan offer.
Georgia running back Antonio Martin holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

“My recruitment has been going well,” Martin said. “After this dead period, I want to see Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Michigan.”

Martin notched an offer from Michigan in January when the Wolverines made a swing through the Atlanta-metro.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}