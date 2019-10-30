Mar’Keise Irving is about to be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.

The three-star 2021 running back from Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest holds 20 offers and is attracting interest from several major programs thanks to a strong junior campaign.

However, Irving, who should also be in line for a rankings bump, isn’t too worried about the process right now. Hillcrest is 8-1 and poised to contend for a state title.

