{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 08:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan A Strong Contender For Rising 2021 California CB Dyson McCutcheon

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan scored big on the recruiting trail last week, landing a commitment from three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows.

But the Wolverines aren’t done at the position just yet.

California cornerback Dyson McCutcheon holds a Michigan offer.
The Wolverines are still looking to add at least one more talented cornerback to their 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 5 nationally, and recently extended an offer to rising prospect Dyson McCutcheon.

The La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat product was fired up about his new opportunity.

