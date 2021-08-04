 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting A Strong Contender For Rivals250 DB Ephesians Prysock
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 14:26:36 -0500') }} football

Michigan A Strong Contender For Rivals250 DB Ephesians Prysock

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan hosted a number of prospects for its annual BBQ at The Big House recruiting event over the weekend.

Among them was 2022 Rivals250 Mission Hills defensive back Ephesians Prysock, who enjoyed getting his first look at the U-M program.

“Everything was pretty good,” Prysock said. “I was impressed with the whole coaching staff and the facilities. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh seemed like a good dude. He was really excited all the time and brought a lot of intensity when I was there. I really liked everything.”

Pryscok entered the weekend without an offer from the Wolverines. However, after impressing the staff at a private workout, Prysock earned a Michigan offer and is now extremely interested.

In fact, Michigan has soared up his list as a top contender.

