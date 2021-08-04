Michigan A Strong Contender For Rivals250 DB Ephesians Prysock

Michigan hosted a number of prospects for its annual BBQ at The Big House recruiting event over the weekend.

Among them was 2022 Rivals250 Mission Hills defensive back Ephesians Prysock, who enjoyed getting his first look at the U-M program.

“Everything was pretty good,” Prysock said. “I was impressed with the whole coaching staff and the facilities. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh seemed like a good dude. He was really excited all the time and brought a lot of intensity when I was there. I really liked everything.”