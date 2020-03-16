Michigan A Top Option For Rivals250 WR Cristian Dixon
Michigan put an offer on the table for Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon in January.
Since then, the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product has been doing his research on the Wolverines and building a stronger relationship with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
“I’ve been talking to Coach Gattis,” Dixon said. “He’s showing love. I asked what he feels my strong and weak points are. He said that he feels I need more top end speed. I completely agree. He just said he wants to coach me up and help me get to the NFL. I feel like the relationship is going to grow as we get closer to signing day.”
Along with Michigan, Dixon has offers in hand from Auburn, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and a number of other major programs.
