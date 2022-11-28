Michigan has responded to the Big Ten's findings from the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault after the game against Michigan State.

With the conference announcing on Monday that it has fined MSU $100,000 and suspended one player for eight games, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement of his own on Monday evening.

He fully accepts the Big Ten's findings.

The full statement is below:

"On behalf of the University of Michigan and our athletic department, I appreciate the thoroughness with which the Big Ten Conference and Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office have approached this matter in response to the October 29 football game vs. Michigan State University.

"We remain focused on providing the safest possible gameday environment for all participants and attendees, which includes public spaces at Michigan Stadium and around the locker rooms.

"We accept the Big Ten Conference’s findings in full. The conference office’s reprimand of U-M was in response to a fan making physical contact with the MSU coach - which is wholly unacceptable. The offender was quickly identified and swiftly ejected from the Stadium by our Event Team. In addition, to reduce the possibility of future incidents, we proactively implemented changes ahead of our final home game by increasing security personnel in areas around the playing surface. Security and procedural reviews will remain a constant focal point of future event planning and reviews.

"I remain grateful for and proud of our student-athletes, Jim (Harbaugh), our coaches and medical staff for how they conducted themselves during and immediately following the contest. Their care for our two injured student-athletes and concern for one another under stressful circumstances speak volumes for their collective character."