Michigan adding former five-star Eyabi Anoma to roster

To back up the claim, Enoma's name appears in the U-M student directory.

In a surprising move midway through fall camp, Michigan is adding former five-star EDGE/LB Eyabi Anoma to the roster according to a source.

Sources tell Maize & Blue Review that Enoma is immediately eligible but will have to work his way up the depth chart to see the field this season.

The former five-star prospect signed with Alabama out of the 2018 recruiting class. After transferring to Houston in 2019, he was dismissed from the program shortly after.

He sat out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules before transferring to UT Martin in 2021.

