The Michigan basketball program announced on Friday that Dusty May has completed his staff hires with the addition of a Director of Basketball Operations. May has officially hired KT Harrell to serve in the role.

Harrell, who worked for May the last two seasons at Florida Atlantic, helped the Owls to two of the most memorable seasons in program history.

"It was a joy to work with KT over the last two years (at Florida Atlantic)," May said. "His ability to connect and communicate with the players is a tremendous asset. After a standout collegiate and professional career, he is an up-and-coming young coach. We are thrilled he and his family have joined us at Michigan."

Harrell played college basketball at Virginia (2010-12) and Auburn (2012-15) before pursuing an international professional career.

He got his coaching start in 2020 as a graduate assistant for Bruce Pearl with his former team, the Auburn Tigers.

After two years at Auburn, Harrell took over as the Director of Basketball Operations under May at FAU. Now, he will once again work for May, this time in Ann Arbor at Michigan.

"My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to work at a prestigious institution like the University of Michigan," said Harrell. "It has been an amazing experience to work with Coach May over the past two years and to rejoin him makes me very thankful. His dedication to the game and, more importantly, his players is unmatched. I look forward to supporting him, this amazing staff, and our players in our pursuit of excellence on and off the court."