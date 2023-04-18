On Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan women's basketball team picked up another addition from the transfer portal when Missouri's Lauren Hansen committed to the Wolverines. Hansen posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hansen spent one season at Auburn before transferring to Missouri, where she played from 2020-23. She has one season of eligibility left, which she will use in Ann Arbor.

The 5-foot-8 guard had a very solid freshman year at Auburn. She averaged 7.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 25 games played, including 20 starts.

She then transferred to Missouri, where she saw a decrease in production for her sophomore season. The Long Island, New York native tallied 6.5 points in 21 games as a sophomore.

As a junior, Hansen stepped up and became a go-to scorer for the Tigers. She started in 30 of the team's 31 games, and she averaged 10.9 points in 28.2 minutes per game.

She was even more consistent as a senior as she started in all 32 games and averaged nearly 13 points per game.

With the departures of Leigha Brown and Maddie Nolan, the addition of Hansen will be invaluable to the team's success in the 2023-24 season.

Michigan will lose three of its top four scorers heading into next season, and players not named Laila Phelia will need to step up in the absences of Brown, Nolan and Emily Kiser.

Hansen becomes the second transfer portal addition that Kim Barnes Arico has made this offseason. Earlier this month, Michigan added Western Michigan transfer forward Taylor Williams.