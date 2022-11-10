Michigan's 2023 recruiting class is officially in the fold, as the program has received letters of intent from its two-man class this week.

The Wolverines announced that big man Papa Kante and guard George Washington III are officially Wolverines on Thursday.

"Papa and George are tremendous young men who are going to fit into our team and culture with ease," U-M head coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "They come from wonderful families, who we really had a chance to get to know during the recruitment process. Both have a mind, and love, for the game, developing skill sets and the work ethic we like to see with players in our program."

Washington, a four-star prospect according to Rivals, averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds playing for Christian Academy of Louisville. Washington will spend his final season in Dayton, Ohio, as his father had accepted an assistant coaching role with the women's basketball program at Dayton.

"George comes from a basketball family," said Howard. "He is a coach's son. With all of that, he has grown up around the game. He has that certain mindset for it. We like that. He is crafty and is a gifted shooter and scorer. He has a well-rounded game and we can't wait to see him suit up."

Kante is the fourth international player to play for Howard and the Wolverines. Born and raised in Senegal, he moved to the States in 2019 and played basketball for South Kent Prep School in Connecticut. He averaged 15.2 points during his junior season.

"We are looking forward to bringing Papa into the fold," added Howard. "He has size, broad shoulders and the ideal frame that could have an impact right away. He is a strong rebounder and loves to block shots. As he continues to add strength and works on all the little details, his offensive game will grow. Coach (Raphael) Chillious runs a great program and is well known for developing his players for that next step."