The Michigan Wolverines' football team jumped to No. 10 (from No. 12) in the AP Poll following its blowout of Indiana yesterday, while rising to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's TD grab yesterday was his first since Oct. 6 last season against Maryland. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Maize and Blue will host Ohio State on Saturday, with the Buckeyes currently sitting at No. 2 in the AP. Four other Big Ten teams also reside in this week's edition of the Associated Press top-25, with Minnesota sitting at No. 9, Penn State at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 13 and Iowa at No. 19. Notre Dame (who U-M crushed, 45-14, on Oct. 26) holds a 9-2 record and slots in at No. 15 nationally.

U-M remains the second-highest two-loss team in the country at No. 10, with 9-2 Florida at No. 8 the only club rated higher than the Wolverines. Michigan's 25-point victory at Indiana yesterday was its largest over the Hoosiers since a 34-3 beatdown under Lloyd Carr in 2006. The Wolverines have also won 13 home games in a row, and haven't lost in Ann Arbor since the Nov. 25, 2017, against Ohio State. U-M will be looking to beat OSU for the first time since 2011 when it grabbed a 40-34 victory under Brady Hoke, and just the second time since 2003.

AP Poll

Coaches Polls