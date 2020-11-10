Michigan Aggressively Pursuing 2022 Rivals100 CB Earl Little Jr.
Earl Little Jr. had a bit of a friendly rivalry going on this weekend.
The 2022 Rivals100 cornerback out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage and 2021 Michigan corner back Ja’Den McBurrows of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas have been friends for year, but they were enemies on the field when their teams squared off on Friday night.
Unfortunately for Little, McBurrows and STA got the best of Heritage in a huge national matchup.
“I knew what type of battle it was going to be,” Little said. “We have a friendship, but we weren’t friends for the whole week. Come game time, we still weren’t friends (laughs). They came out victorious. That’s just reality. That’s what it was.”
While Little was on the losing end of the spectrum, he still showcased why he’s one of the best underclassmen recruits in the country.
A tall, lengthy corner with elite technique, Little holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and a slew of other major programs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news