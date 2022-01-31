Michigan aims to correct transition defense issues against Nebraska

As the Michigan men’s basketball team unraveled in Saturday’s loss to No. 10 Michigan State, it became clear the Wolverines couldn’t stop the Spartans in transition.

Michigan State entered the matchup as one of the Big Ten’s best transition teams at 16.2 points per game and proceeded to bolster that figure. The Spartans poured on 28 fastbreak points, leaving Michigan’s defense in shambles.

Missed assignments, poor communication and slow rotations didn’t do the Wolverines ny favors. But even though it may seem counterintuitive, MIchigan’s transition defense woes started at the offensive end.

“There’s a couple things with the transition points we gave up,” assistant coach Howard Eisley said Monday. “Some of them were untimely turnovers and lack of ability to make shots really fuels Michigan State’s breaks against everybody. So if you’re not making shots and turning the ball over consistently, they’re one — if not the best — team in transition in our league. We’ve got to do a better job of really taking care of the ball, but also making sure we make teams work defensively. We call it playing multiple sides of the floor.”

The Wolverines have since turned their attention to Nebraska, Tuesday night’s opponent. But while watching film to scout the Cornhuskers, Eisley noticed a key similarity that could prove to be detrimental if Michigan doesn’t adjust after Saturday.

“Nebraska is looking to get out in transition as well,” Eisley said. “I think that’s where they’re really at their best. They have very athletic wings that can get out and run the floor and then they have guys who can space the floor as well.”

Nebraska’s transition attack starts with Bryce McGowens. Since returning from injury this past week, the five-star freshman has averaged 26 points and 5.5 rebounds. As a 6-foot-7 guard, he has the size and length to high point rebounds and immediately push the ball in transition. He won his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of the season this past week after tying the Cornhuskers’ record for most points by a freshman in a conference game (29) against Rutgers.

Stopping McGowans in transition figures to be a team effort. Mental lapses and an ability to “lock in all the way” plagued Michigan’s defense during the loss to the Spartans, Hunter Dickinson said after the game. Whether or not the Wolverines can fix that on a three-day turnaround remains to be seen, but the eventual improvement must be collective.

“That’s going to be a team effort,” Eisley said. “We’re going to need leadership on the floor. We’re going to need guys on the bench as well as the staff. It’s a whole team effort to make sure guys are locked in. Can’t miss defensive assignments. That’s something we talk about, holding each other accountable. That goes with the players as well. That’s something we have to strive for and something we have to improve.”

On Tuesday, Michigan has its first chance to recoup some of the momentum it lost when its winning streak careened to an end over the weekend. But in order to do so, the Wolverines will have to make strides at the defensive end.

