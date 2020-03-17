Michigan An Appealing Option For Elite 2022 Florida CB Jaheim Singletary
Jaheim Singletary is in the running to be one of the top ranked recruits nationally in the 2022 recruiting class.
The elite cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee holds a dozen scholarships from top schools around the country.
Right now, it’s still early for Singletary, and he’s letting recruiting play itself out.
“Recruiting is going well,” Singletary said. “I’ve been getting recruited hard by Florida, Georgia, LSU and a couple of others. Overall, it’s just going well. I know I want to go to Oregon, USC and Washington soon.”
While Florida has been labeled as the early favorites and several SEC schools are involved, Singletary is adamant that he isn’t a lock to stay in the Southeast.
Michigan jumped in the mix for Singletary last May when assistant Sherrone Moore made a swing through the Sunshine State. And the Wolverines have his attention.
