Earnest Greene is one of the most sought after 2022 prospects in the country.

The four-star offensive tackle out of national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has 20 scholarships in hand. But right now, he’s just trying to take a measured approach to the recruiting process.

“I’m just looking at all my options,” Greene said. “I’m open to everybody. I’m just looking to take visits and see who likes me at their school.”